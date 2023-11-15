Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Nice couple of days ahead

A beautiful fall day in Louisville seen from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team's Jeffersonville SkyTrack cam!(Source: WAVE News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs above normal today and Thursday
  • Rounds of light rain Friday
  • Colder, quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A decent breeze at times this afternoon, otherwise a pleasant setup with lots of sunshine and highs into the upper 60s to perhaps a 70 here and there.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight. Southerly winds will keep us slight warmer overnight; expect lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Thursday looks like a really nice setup with highs mainly in the upper 60s although a few lower 70s can’t be rule out!

Clouds will ramp up quickly into Thursday night with rain to develop right over the area after midnight into the early commute on Friday.

Light rain will arrive in a couple of steady bands on Friday with spotty light rain or drizzle in-between those bands.

The front will clear out of the area for the weekend as cooler air flows back into WAVE Country. Thanksgiving Week looks to start off active with a strong low pressure expected Monday into Tuesday.

Stay tuned for updates on that system!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

