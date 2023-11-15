Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny and warm midweek

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Elevated Fire Danger: Very low humidity this afternoon with very dry ground
  • Rounds of rain Friday
  • Colder, quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as temperatures soar to near 70°. Certainly wonderful Wednesday weather. Skies remain mostly clear tonight. Southerly winds will keep us slight warmer overnight; expect lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow’s forecast features mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon. Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of next system. Scattered showers move into the region by Friday morning.

While Friday’s rain is much needed, rainfall totals do not look substantial. Rainfall totals will range from a quarter inch to a half inch as rain exits Friday evening. High temperatures tumble from near 60° Friday to the 50s over the weekend. A more impactful weathermaker, with potentially higher rainfall totals, arrives Tuesday of next week. Keep an eye on this for pre-Thanksgiving travel!

