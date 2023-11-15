Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm air comes to an end with Friday’s showers and cold front

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more nice day in the 70s for Thursday
  • Decent round of showers during the day on Friday
  • Cooler and drier weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight as just a few high, thin clouds try to move in from the south. Temperatures will be seasonable heading into Thursday morning as we drop into the 40s.

Mostly sunny skies are with us on Thursday with highs in the 70s. This will be the pick of the week before a cold front and our next rain chance arrive.

Clouds will envelop WAVE Country Thursday night as that cold front makes its final approach. Showers will begin moving in early Friday morning, which will keep lows from dropping below the 50s.

After spotty showers Friday morning, steadier rains will arrive around midday and will last for a time through the afternoon. Rain will become more scattered by Friday evening as the cold front itself passes through. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday.

The rain departs Friday night as the cold front exits our region, leaving us with much cooler air in time for Saturday morning. This sets the stage for lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s this weekend with abundant sunshine.

Our next major player in weather arrives Tuesday with some much-needed heavy rain potential. This may have the side effect of snarling travel on Thanksgiving week, so this is a system to watch! We do look drier for the Thanksgiving holiday itself, thankfully.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE Midday Weather - Wednesday, November 15, 2023

