Former JCPS teacher, coach federally sentenced for trying to have sex with teen

Kevin O’Donnell, 26, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as Eastern High School’s baseball team pitching coach.(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County Public County school teacher and coach was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison for attempted online enticement of a minor.

Kevin O’Donnell, 26, was a former teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and pitching coach at Eastern High School before he was fired from the district in December 2022.

Federal case documents allege O’Donnell sent members of the baseball team a video of sexually explicit material on social media. He is then accused of starting a conversation with the students about it.

Court documents said O’Donnell was arrested months after his termination as part of a federal sting operation after attempting to coerce someone he believed was under 18 to engage in sexual activity.

O’Donnell was communicating with an undercover officer who he thought was a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts. Documents state O’Donnell made attempts to meet in person and was sent to a target location, where a decoy led him inside.

He was immediately apprehended by officers and agents.

His sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Previous coverage:

