JCPS implementing new referral system for bus drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS will be implementing a new referral system for bus drivers beginning Wednesday.

Spokesperson for JCPS Mark Hebert said after speaking with bus drivers, they determined that the proposed digital referral system would be too inefficient. Instead, they will be implementing a more in-person approach.

Hebert said a Climate and Culture staff member will be assigned to every bus compound. This staff member will directly receive referrals from bus drivers, make sure these referrals are reviewed by school staff in a timely manner, provide weekly updates to compound coordinators regarding behaviors and resolutions assigned, and answer bus drivers’ questions about violations and school follow-ups.

