Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Champions Classic

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, IL. (WKYT) - The No. 17 Kentucky men’s basketball team (2-1) fell to the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) 89-84 in the Champions Classic Tuesday night in Chicago’s United Center.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves led the way for UK with 24 points, eight rebounds, and an assist. Sophomore forward Adou Thiero added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson had a game high 27 points, 21 rebounds and three steals.

No. 9 Duke (2-1) beat No. 18 Michigan State (1-2) 74-65 in the early game of the Champions Classic.

It was also announced earlier in the day that the Champions Classic will be in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on November 12, 2024. The Wildcats and Blue Devils will play each other.

The Cats are back in action Friday when they host Stonehill at Rupp Arena for a 7:00 P.M. tip-off. The game is streaming only on SEC Network +.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim
Louisville Metro Police Department
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville