Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Champions Classic

CHICAGO, IL. (WKYT) - The No. 17 Kentucky men’s basketball team (2-1) fell to the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) 89-84 in the Champions Classic Tuesday night in Chicago’s United Center.

Senior guard Antonio Reeves led the way for UK with 24 points, eight rebounds, and an assist. Sophomore forward Adou Thiero added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson had a game high 27 points, 21 rebounds and three steals.

No. 9 Duke (2-1) beat No. 18 Michigan State (1-2) 74-65 in the early game of the Champions Classic.

It was also announced earlier in the day that the Champions Classic will be in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on November 12, 2024. The Wildcats and Blue Devils will play each other.

The Cats are back in action Friday when they host Stonehill at Rupp Arena for a 7:00 P.M. tip-off. The game is streaming only on SEC Network +.

