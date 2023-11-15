Latest officer-involved shooting suspect has lengthy criminal history, Troubleshooters find

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WAVE) - The suspect in the latest officer-involved shooting in Louisville has a history of 21 criminal cases, WAVE Troubleshooters found.

Jaron Bobbitt, 38, led police on a chase throughout the Wyandotte neighborhood Monday after beating a woman who was calling out for help, LMPD said. The report states Bobbitt was carrying an AR-style pistol and refused to put it down. When he pointed the gun at officers, Bobbitt was shot in response.

During his arraignment Wednesday, Bobbitt refused to show up to court. His attorney then volunteered to speak to him to get him to appear, however, an hour later, Bobbitt was still not present.

The judge later scolded Bobbitt once deputies finally brought him down to make an appearance.

Our investigation revealed Bobbitt was out or jail on home incarceration, or HIP, at the time of the most recent shooting incident. He was placed into HIP in January 2023 in lieu of a $10,000 bond by Circuit Court Judge Tish Morris, court records show. The charges related to that arrest included trafficking, giving a false name to police and being a convicted felon with a gun.

That would be the ninth case brought by prosecutors into Jefferson Circuit Court. We found an additional 12 other criminal cases processed in Jefferson District Court. The charges include those related to drugs, guns, assault, wanton endangerment, trafficking, receiving stolen property and an escape.

Our research also revealed Bobbitt had been granted shock probation in 2010 on a 5-year sentence for being a convicted felon with a gun, fleeing from police and trafficking. Shock probation is when prison time is suspended, and probation is granted. The hope is that the “shock” of being in prison will deter the offender from future crimes.

Bobbitt violated the terms of the shock probation, court records show.

The charges date back to 2001 and are as recent as 2023. Collectively, the sentence imposed for the numerous felony convictions added up to 20 years. WAVE News Troubleshooters are working to confirm how much time Bobbitt actually served.

Bobbitt is now charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; fleeing or evading police; wanton endangerment; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to Monday’s event. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

