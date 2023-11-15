Man shot by LMPD officer identified, charged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot in Monday’s officer-involved shooting has been identified and charged.

38-year-old Jaron Bobbitt led police on a chase throughout the Wyandotte neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. LMPD said he was carrying an AR-style pistol, and refused to put it down. He then pointed the gun at officers and was shot in response.

Bobbitt is charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence; fleeing or evading police; wanton endangerment; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

