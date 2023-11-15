Contact Troubleshooters
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts

(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker(LMDC)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested for stealing more than $300,000 from Lowe’s stores in Kentucky and Indiana with money that wasn’t theirs.

Police arrested William Walker and Aubrey Walker Sr. on Tuesday for the crimes.

According to arrest documents, the two men would allegedly take items from Lowe’s stores to the customer service counter, where they would purchase the items using “company accounts.” The only issue — neither of the men worked for the companies being billed.

By the time companies declined the payments, the men were already gone and Lowe’s stores would have to refund the companies for the fraudulent purchases.

All in all, the men purchased $319,127.84 between May and November.

They were finally caught on Nov. 14, after police tracked them down using surveillance video from stores.

The two men are charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by deception.

