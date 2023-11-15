Contact Troubleshooters
Name of baby killed after vehicle explosion released
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of a baby killed when police say a vehicle “blew up” in Jessamine County has been released.

The Jessamine County Coroner, Michael Hughes, identified the baby as 4-month-old Brylee Mae Gill.

Police say it happened late Wednesday morning in the area of Eagle Nest Drive.

Witnesses told police a man was working on a vehicle in a driveway when it ”blew up.” We’re told the man, who police called a suspect, ran off and it was believed he was seriously injured.

A search ensued, and police say he has since been found at an area hospital. Nearby schools were placed in a “soft lockdown” as a precaution, which has since been lifted.

Police say the baby was inside the vehicle at the time and was killed.

An autopsy has been ordered.

No other details are available right now.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

