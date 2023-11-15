Nearly 60 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Kentucky

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Nearly 60 dogs, including puppies and pregnant females, living in horrible conditions in Horse Cave were rescued Tuesday.

National non-profit Animal Rescue Corp said in a news release, rescuers found a total of 58 dogs. Most of the dogs were chained to trees and stakes in the woods, with only makeshift shelters of palettes, water barrels, plywood or a horse trailer for cover.

The non-profit said some ran loose in and around the property, while others were in small, ramshackle pens.

According to Animal Rescue Corps, all the animals were surrendered by the owner and the facility was shut down by Hart County law enforcement.

They told WBKO animal control and the property owner agreed the owner would surrender the dogs to avoid facing criminal charges.

A few of the breeds rescued include Great Danes, St. Bernards, Australian Shepherds, Doberman Pinschers, Bullmastiffs and Great Pyrenees.

Three litters of small puppies were also discovered by rescuers on the property, reportedly kept in small wire cages on the muddy ground, completely exposed to weather and without access to food or water.

According to ARC, many of the dogs showed signs of chronic neglect including eye injuries, fur loss, internal and external parasites, gastrointestinal issues and more.

They added the puppy litters, their mothers and three other dogs were placed directly with the Kentucky Humane Society to be placed in foster homes, and all of the remaining dogs were transported to their rescue center in Gallatin, Tennessee.

“Freezing temperatures are here and these dogs have been suffering in these harsh conditions for years,” ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward said in a news release. “That part of their life can now end and the healing can begin.”

ARC dubbed the rescue Operation Unchained Heart, and stated each dog will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatments before they will be matched and transported to shelter and rescue partner organizations that will adopt them into loving homes.

According to ARC, this is their third rescue operation in the past week, with two other operations taking place in rural Tennessee and West Virginia.

Those interested in learning more about the Animal Rescue Corps, ways to donate or volunteer can visit their website.

