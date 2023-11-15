Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New Albany man identified in Dosker Manor shooting

(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name has been released of the man who was killed in a shooting in Louisville’s Phoenix Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Saturday around 8 p.m. to 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard at Dosker Manor. EMS then arrived and declared him dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Antwawn V. Shackelford, 39, of New Albany, Indiana. He died from gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled as a homicide.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

RELATED: One dead in shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim
Louisville Metro Police Department
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville

Latest News

A beautiful fall day in Louisville seen from the WAVE Storm Tracking Team's Jeffersonville...
FORECAST: Sunny and warm midweek
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Champions Classic
Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS)
New JCPS bus driver referral system starting Wednesday
Jaron L Bobbitt
Man shot by LMPD officer identified, charged