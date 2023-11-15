New Albany man identified in Dosker Manor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name has been released of the man who was killed in a shooting in Louisville’s Phoenix Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

Louisville Metro police officers were called on Saturday around 8 p.m. to 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard at Dosker Manor. EMS then arrived and declared him dead.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Antwawn V. Shackelford, 39, of New Albany, Indiana. He died from gunshot wounds and his death has been ruled as a homicide.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.

