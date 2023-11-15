Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New JCPS bus driver referral system starting Wednesday

Linda Duncan says bus drivers need to be heard and there needs to be consequences for misbehaving on a bus. Starting on Wednesday tomorrow, there’s a brand new
By David Ochoa
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ve heard from bus drivers, parents, students, and even the district, and now we’re hearing from one board member about last week’s bus driver sick out.

Linda Duncan says bus drivers need to be heard and there needs to be consequences for misbehaving on a bus. Starting on Wednesday, there’s a brand new system that might make that all happen.

“It’s desperation. That’s what they’re expressing,” said Duncan about the sick out that saw more than 150 drivers call out of work.

“It got everybody’s attention,” Duncan said.

The reason for the sick out was student discipline on the buses.

“A lot of this could be alleviated if the parents would tell the kids how to act on a bus,” said bus driver union president John Stovall.

Duncan has expressed in the past that she wants to help the bus drivers, and she’s brought it up with Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

“I think he’s trying to listen and trying to put in some system that will ensure the bus drivers that their referrals will be heard and be responded to,” Duncan said.

Now there will be a new system.

JCPS says they talked to bus drivers and decided their proposed digital system was not going to be as efficient as hoped, so starting Wednesday there will be some changes.

There will now be a Climate and Culture staff member assigned to each bus compound. They’ll have a few jobs:

  • Receive referrals directly from bus drivers who are responsible for writing and delivering them
  • Ensure school staff reviews referrals in a timely manner
  • Update compound coordinators weekly about behaviors and resolutions assigned
  • Answer questions bus drivers have about violations and school follow up

“It’s not just that they read the referrals and have a conference, but that they also issue some meaningful consequences,” Duncan said.

Duncan says she’s talked to Pollio about the district’s discipline code and what they can do.

“It allows up to a 20-day suspension for fighting on the bus,” said Duncan.

Stovall told WAVE News last week the district has been talking with bus drivers and has been suspending kids off the bus.

“They seem to be taking a more proactive action and proof will be in the pudding as the year goes on,” Stovall said.

Duncan says she looks forward to fixing all the problems with the transportation system, but it’ll take time.

“We can’t change the system in the middle of the year, unfortunately. I wish we could. It takes time to redraw all these routes and do all the work that’s necessary,” Duncan said.

Duncan says the district is listening to the bus drivers and doing all that they can to try keep them happy.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
Louisville Metro Police Department
Troubleshooters: Former LMPD officer gets awarded large sum after reporting one of their own
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville

Latest News

JCPS Bus compound
JCPS implementing new referral system for bus drivers
Linda Duncan says bus drivers need to be heard and there needs to be consequences for...
New JCPS bus driver referral system starting Wednesday
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio recovering from emergency back surgery
The district has been researching technology since the board requested it in February.
Weapon detectors will be put in JCPS schools over the next several weeks