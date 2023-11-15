Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking breaking news in Cynthiana.

A confirmed live pipe bomb was found on Springdale Extension in Cynthiana, according to Cynthiana police.

They report along with a bomb, police found an empty packet of black powder.

Police say the Lexington Bomb Squad responded to the scene to remove the device. They are taking it to the local airport to blow it up.

Roads were shut down in the area, but the Cynthiana Democrat reports first responders are leaving.

