Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence

We are tracking breaking news in Cynthiana.
We are tracking breaking news in Cynthiana.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking breaking news in Cynthiana.

A confirmed live pipe bomb was found on Springdale Extension in Cynthiana, according to Cynthiana police.

They report along with a bomb, police found an empty packet of black powder.

Police say the Lexington Bomb Squad responded to the scene to remove the device. They are taking it to the local airport to blow it up.

Roads were shut down in the area, but the Cynthiana Democrat reports first responders are leaving.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

