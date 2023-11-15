Contact Troubleshooters
Runners of miniMarathon, Marathon to receive rose medals in honor of 150th Kentucky Derby

Design for the 2024 GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon finishers medals
Design for the 2024 GE Appliances miniMarathon and Marathon finishers medals(Kentucky Derby Festival)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is paying homage to the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby with next year’s finisher medals for the Mini and Marathon.

The medals each feature a rose set against a black background, with gold accents. They’ll help commemorate the 150th Run for the Roses.

Both the Mini and the Marathon take runners through historic Churchill Downs. This year the Marathon course returns to South Louisville, instead of Southern Indiana.

Race day is Sat. April 27.

To register, click or tap here.

