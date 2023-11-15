Runners of miniMarathon, Marathon to receive rose medals in honor of 150th Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival is paying homage to the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby with next year’s finisher medals for the Mini and Marathon.

The medals each feature a rose set against a black background, with gold accents. They’ll help commemorate the 150th Run for the Roses.

Both the Mini and the Marathon take runners through historic Churchill Downs. This year the Marathon course returns to South Louisville, instead of Southern Indiana.

Race day is Sat. April 27.

