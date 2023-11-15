Salvation Army Louisville in need of hundreds of volunteer bell ringers ahead of holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Salvation Army is starting up its Red Kettle Campaign, which means they’re looking for hundreds of volunteers in Louisville to help fill the 25,000 hours of bell ringing that makes up the campaign.

Even more volunteers will be needed in Southern Indiana, plus Oldham, Bullitt, Spencer and Hardin Counties.

Salvation Army’s facility on Brook Street provides more than 90 beds for families who just need a place to sleep, eat, and clean up.

Major Mark Hunter, the Area Commander for the Salvation Army, said annual operational costs are more than $10 million.

The donations made during the holidays help make up a majority of that. Their goal is $650,000.

“You see the Salvation Army bells in movies, and in Christmas carols and what have you. It’s amazing how many people, when they hear that bell, without a doubt, they know what the bell signifies,” Hunter said. “It’s amazing to see [donors] come across the parking lot, they’ll start reaching into their pocket looking for change or a dollar or whatever, and I just want them to know, the money raised here in Louisville, helps the people right here in Louisville.”

To find volunteer opportunities as a bell ringer or to adopt from the Angel Tree, visit Salvation Army Louisville’s website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.