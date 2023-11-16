18-year old killed by suspected drunk driver honored by family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago, 18-year old Haley Hines was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on New Cut Road.

On the anniversary of her death, her family and friends came together to honor her.

Her family is still feeling her loss, but adding to their pain is the lack of justice for her death.

“She was a good person. She made everybody smile. I just miss her a whole lot,” said Keisha Hurst, Haley’s mother.

“[Hurst’s sister] called me screaming, ‘Haley’s dead! Haley’s dead!’ And I’m like, ‘no! No! This can’t be,’” said Donna Zelch, Haley’s nana.

The scene is just minutes away from Haley’s mother’s house.

“I live two miles from here, and when I have to go to the bank I have to go Dixie Highway because it’s just hard to drive past here and just have flashbacks of what happened,” Hurst said.

Now one year later, her friends and family are still waiting for justice.

“Every time we go to court, it’s rips open another band aid and bleed some more again. Because it’s been a year, and he spent one night or two in jail and that was it,” Zelch said.

Eric Johnson was charged with murder, assault, and wanton endangerment.

Over the last year, there’s been a lot of back and forth between the defense and prosecution about Johnson’s case.

From the lowering of his bond to being placed on HIP with mental health checkups.

As the case continues, Haley’s family said they are tired of court dates with no action.

“He faces us every time he comes in free. Comes in grinning. So that’s what we’re having trouble with. We want justice for Haley,” Zelch said.

Johnson’s next court date will be January 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.