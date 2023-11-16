Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 taken to hospital after LMPD cruiser, car collide in the Newburg neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a collision in the Newburg neighborhood, and two of the injured are Louisville Metro police officers.

This happened on Thursday at about 3:30 a.m. on Preston Highway and East Indian Trail, right in front of the Kia store near the airport. Police and fire crews were then called to assist.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said two officers were in a police cruiser going north on Preston Highway and collided with a civilian driver who was making a left onto East Indian Trail.

Louisville Metro police said the two officers had injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening. There’s currently not word on the other driver’s condition.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
The pipe bomb was found in these bricks.
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
Kevin O’Donnell, 26, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Former JCPS teacher, coach federally sentenced for trying to have sex with teen
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville

Latest News

La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire
Speed Art Museum announced its 2024 exhibitions.
Speed Art Museum announces 2024 exhibitions
A local Subway owner has been the victim of a string of thefts, but each time no money was taken.
Downtown Subway location sees series of break-ins
One year ago, 18-year old Haley Hines was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on New Cut...
18-year old killed by suspected drunk driver honored by family