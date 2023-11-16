Cards roll to 20-point win over Coppin State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It might not have been a must-win game for head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals Wednesday night against Coppin State, but with low attendance, early struggles and last year’s four-win season, it was a much needed 61-41 victory.

The Cards entered the game 1-1 after narrowly escaping with a one-point win to the open the season against UMBC and a 10-point loss to Chattanooga on Friday. The Eagles entered the game winless in three tries, including a 45-point beating to open the season against the ACC’s Virginia Tech.

UofL held an 11 point lead at the half and opened it up in the second to come away with the 20-point win before Sunday’s trip to Madison Square Garden in New York City to take on No. 19 Texas.

Mike James led the Cards with 12 points with Skyy Clark and Tre White each pouring in 10. White had a double-double with a game-high 12 rebounds. For Coppin State, Justin Winston was the only double digit scorer, putting in a game-high 13 and pulled in 10 boards for a double-double of his own.

The Cards are on the road for the first time this season when they head up to New York for the Empire Classic. Depending on the result of Sunday’s game against the Longhorns, Louisville will face either Indiana or UConn in Monday’s game.

The Cards will be back in the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Nov. 26 hosting New Mexico State and host Bellarmine on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.