Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cards roll to 20-point win over Coppin State

Tre White had a 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for a double-double in UofL's win over...
Tre White had a 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for a double-double in UofL's win over Coppin State Wednesday.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It might not have been a must-win game for head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals Wednesday night against Coppin State, but with low attendance, early struggles and last year’s four-win season, it was a much needed 61-41 victory.

The Cards entered the game 1-1 after narrowly escaping with a one-point win to the open the season against UMBC and a 10-point loss to Chattanooga on Friday. The Eagles entered the game winless in three tries, including a 45-point beating to open the season against the ACC’s Virginia Tech.

UofL held an 11 point lead at the half and opened it up in the second to come away with the 20-point win before Sunday’s trip to Madison Square Garden in New York City to take on No. 19 Texas.

Mike James led the Cards with 12 points with Skyy Clark and Tre White each pouring in 10. White had a double-double with a game-high 12 rebounds. For Coppin State, Justin Winston was the only double digit scorer, putting in a game-high 13 and pulled in 10 boards for a double-double of his own.

The Cards are on the road for the first time this season when they head up to New York for the Empire Classic. Depending on the result of Sunday’s game against the Longhorns, Louisville will face either Indiana or UConn in Monday’s game.

The Cards will be back in the KFC Yum! Center on Sunday, Nov. 26 hosting New Mexico State and host Bellarmine on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim

Latest News

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky falls to No. 1 Kansas in Champions Classic
2023 TDFN Logo
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
Louisville women’s basketball wins home opener over DePaul
Donate Life Kentucky started its countdown to the Transplant Games of America with a flag...
Organ recipients sign flag ahead of Transplant Games
Led by player ambassador Jaelin Howell, Racing Louisville FC and Down Syndrome of Louisville...
Racing Louisville FC, Down Syndrome of Louisville win 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award