Downtown Subway location sees series of break-ins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local Subway owner has been the victim of a string of thefts, but each time no money was taken.

The Subway, located at 719 S. Brook St., has been broken into four times in the past two weeks. Instead of stealing from the cash register, owner Rahul Lohar said the thief only stole sodas and chips.

His security cameras captured all three break-ins and the thief is clearly seen in the videos.

The first break-in happened on Nov. 2. The video shows the thief breaking in the back door with a suitcase that he uses to make off with the stolen items.

Video of the second break-in on Nov. 7 shows him smashing the front door with a rock, this time using a garbage bin to carry the items.

Video of the third break-in on Nov. 15 around 3 a.m. shows him smashing a window to let himself in since the front door was boarded up.

The fourth break in came less than 24 hours later.

Each time, Lohar said he nearly emptied the fridge of beverages and grabbed around 30 bags of chips. Each theft took place in a matter of minutes.

“You can see his face clearly,” Lohar said. “Even the police know exactly who he is. He did some other businesses as well downtown. So they’re looking for him, he’s on the loose.”

An employee at a nearby Sherwin Williams paint store, located at 717 S First St., says their store was broken into recently as well. Their front window was also broken with a rock, but nothing was taken.

LMPD couldn’t confirm if these two break-ins were related.

Lohar said police have told him they’ll patrol the area more at night.

He said his store’s downtown location has grown increasingly unsafe in the past few years. The situation has left him wondering if he should move locations, like other businesses that have left the downtown area.

“Everyone’s suffering,” Lohar said. “They’re vandalizing the windows all the time. So we don’t know how long we’re going to survive here.”

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing. Anyone with information can leave LMPD a tip through their online crime tip portal.

