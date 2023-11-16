FORECAST: Showers arrive early Friday, bringing cooler air for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers likely early Friday, scattered showers by afternoon

Cool and sunny weekend

More active weather early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will take control again tonight, leading to scattered showers well after midnight as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures won’t fall much as lows only bottom out in the 50s early Friday morning.

Showers are most likely just after sunrise Friday with some steady rains at times. During the afternoon rain will become more scattered, with our final band of showers passing through near dinnertime with the cold front itself. Highs will be in the 60s.

Rain will be gone just after sunset Friday night, leaving behind rainfall totals of 0.25-0.50″. Totals in Central and Southern Kentucky will likely be less than that. Lows will dip into the 30s early Saturday morning as the cooler air arrives.

Saturday is a cool, but pleasant day with highs in the 50s under abundant sunshine.

Sunday sees much of the same with sunshine and highs in the 50s, but Sunday night’s clouds will be a sign of change for early next week.

A potent low pressure system surging right into our area will produce a healthy amount of rain late

Monday into Tuesday, possibly over one inch. Thunderstorms are also possible, with severe weather probabilities focused on areas mainly south of WAVE Country.

We’ll keep an eye on this system. Thanksgiving is calm, but cold as temperatures plunge behind this system.

