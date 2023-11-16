Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm day before rain returns

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs above normal today
  • Rounds of light rain Friday
  • Colder, quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and comfortable today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A terrific Thursday forecast. Clouds take over the region tonight ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring showers to the region after midnight, limiting lows to the 50s.

Rounds of rain showers are expected tomorrow morning and into the afternoon. With the clouds overhead and rain, highs will be stuck in the 60s. Showers exit the region Friday evening, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop into the 30s by Saturday morning.

The front clears out of the area for the weekend as cooler air flows back into WAVE Country. Highs in the 50s this weekend. Thanksgiving Week looks to start off active with a strong low pressure expected Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates on that system!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

