FORECAST: Warm day before rain returns

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs above normal today

Rounds of light rain Friday

Colder, quiet weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunny and comfortable today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. A terrific Thursday forecast. Clouds take over the region tonight ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring showers to the region after midnight, limiting lows to the 50s.

Rounds of rain showers are expected tomorrow morning and into the afternoon. With the clouds overhead and rain, highs will be stuck in the 60s. Showers exit the region Friday evening, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Temperatures drop into the 30s by Saturday morning.

The front clears out of the area for the weekend as cooler air flows back into WAVE Country. Highs in the 50s this weekend. Thanksgiving Week looks to start off active with a strong low pressure expected Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates on that system!

