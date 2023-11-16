Fête de Noël returns on Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paristown’s six-week winter holiday festival Fête de Noël is back for its fifth year.

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, attendees can enjoy an ice skating rink, 20 market shops and even visit Santa for festive pictures.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust is the presenting sponsor and president Phil Poindexter said it’s important to give back to Louisville, since that’s where they started.

“We look at an event like this, as to bring the holiday season, to start it off, and make it to be very festive,” he said. “It brings people together, and I think in today’s world, bringing people together is a pretty important thing, and we want to be involved with that.”

Officials are expecting around 100,000 folks to visit this year’s festival over the next several weeks.

