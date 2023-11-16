Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fête de Noël returns on Black Friday

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, attendees can enjoy an ice skating rink, 20 market shops and...
Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, attendees can enjoy an ice skating rink, 20 market shops and even visit Santa for festive pictures.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Paristown’s six-week winter holiday festival Fête de Noël is back for its fifth year.

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, attendees can enjoy an ice skating rink, 20 market shops and even visit Santa for festive pictures.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust is the presenting sponsor and president Phil Poindexter said it’s important to give back to Louisville, since that’s where they started.

“We look at an event like this, as to bring the holiday season, to start it off, and make it to be very festive,” he said. “It brings people together, and I think in today’s world, bringing people together is a pretty important thing, and we want to be involved with that.”

Officials are expecting around 100,000 folks to visit this year’s festival over the next several weeks.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim

Latest News

Tre White had a 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for a double-double in UofL's win over...
Cards roll to 20-point win over Coppin State
Wednesday, UPS celebrated the opening of its newest and most advanced distribution facility.
UPS opens state-of-the-art warehouse facility in Shepherdsville
Operation Lifesaver teaches rail safety
LMPD cruisers
Repeat offenders with guns become a focus for city leaders