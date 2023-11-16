Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning police chase led to the arrest of two men from Illinois, who are now facing several charges.

Around 2 a.m., an Indiana State Trooper was monitoring traffic on I-65 near the Henryville Exit in northern Clark County when he noticed a silver Chevrolet Equinox driven by Frederick Joseph IV, 31, traveling north at a high rate of speed.

When the trooper pulled Lewis for a traffic stop, he noticed a woman in the front and Cristopher Johnson, 25, in the backseat.

During the stop, the trooper learned both Lewis and the woman who owned the car had suspended licenses.

ISP said when the trooper went to re-approach the car, Lewis fled from the scene and headed north on I-65. During the pursuit, Lewis turned off all lights on the car and at one point was exceeding 120mph.

Scottsburg City Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputies also joined in the pursuit.

Lewis eventually struck tire deflation devices on Lake Road just south of SR56 and continued north, driving north through a field until reaching a wood line where it became stuck.

Officers arrested Lewis and the woman but said Johnson ran into the woods. Johnson was later found hiding behind a nearby factory and was arrested.

ISP said Johnson was wanted on a parole violation warrant from Illinois.

Both Lewis and Johnson were taken to the Scott County Jail. Lewis was charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness and reckless driving. Johnson was charged with resisting law enforcement and violating his probation.

