Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission

A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school. (Source: WPXI, TORI YAGER, FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, CNN)
By Rich Pierce, WPXI via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WPXI) - A Pennsylvania mother is sounding the alarm after her son received a haircut in school without notice.

Tori Yager said she was unaware her fourth grader was part of a program run by a man who calls himself a celebrity barber.

According to Yager, the man cut her son’s hair without her permission and now she is seeking answers from him and the school district.

Yager said she was shocked and confused when her son Torrie messaged her Monday afternoon about him getting a haircut at school.

“I thought it was a kid that cut his hair. I didn’t know that there was a program where barbers come to the school and cut hair,” Yager said.

The program she’s talking about takes place in the school and is run by Abdul Rahim who refers to himself on social media as a mentor and celebrity barber.

“I had no idea he was in the mentorship program. I didn’t get a notice, a permission slip, nothing,” the boy’s mother said.

Yager said she also isn’t happy that her son appeared on the barber’s social media getting the haircut.

“It’s a big deal to me because it’s my right. That’s my son,” she said.

Yager said her son had never had a haircut before and had an allergic reaction with bumps along his hairline.

She said she took him to Children’s Hospital where he was diagnosed with contact dermatitis.

Yager also said she is trying to speak with school officials and the barber regarding what happened.

“My son can’t get his hair back. He can’t get the experience back and nobody had my permission,” Yager said.

The school district said the program is currently on pause.

Copyright 2023 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim

Latest News

Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping emerged Wednesday from their first face-to-face meeting in a...
Biden and Chinese president hold critical meeting
U.S. Capitol Police stand outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee...
Police make arrests after protest outside Democratic HQ calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
A woman says she spent 11 days on hold with unemployment trying to get answers regarding...
Woman says she spent 11 days on hold with unemployment department
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden, Xi met for hours and agreed to ‘pick up the phone’ for any urgent concerns. ‘That’s progress’
Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, attendees can enjoy an ice skating rink, 20 market shops and...
Fête de Noël returns on Black Friday