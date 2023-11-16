Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky veteran’s remains return home 79 years after being killed during WWII

The remains of Army Private First Class Charles Wells of Leitchfield, Kentucky were laid to...
The remains of Army Private First Class Charles Wells of Leitchfield, Kentucky were laid to rest Thursday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.(WAVE)
By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - The remains of Army Private First Class Charles Wells of Leitchfield, Kentucky were laid to rest Thursday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Wells voluntarily enlisted in the Army in February of 1942. Two years later he was killed in battle while serving in Burma.

Through DNA testing, his remains were only recently identified.

Though they didn’t know him, dozens of other veterans alongside Wells’ living family members were there Thursday to honor him.

“There’s no spot you can pay for [in the cemetery],’ said cemetery manger Shane Lagrone. “Every spot here is earned and that’s why more than 9,500 people out here that have earned a spot to be here. Private Wells is one of them.”

Possibly the last person alive who knew Private First Class Wells is his first cousin Lillie Mae Wells Wolf who was just 14 years old when he died in 1944.

PFC Wells’s niece, Diana Reinhardt learned late in life about her uncle, but it was her DNA that helped identify him.

Wolf and Reinhardt were both grateful so many people showed up.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
The pipe bomb was found in these bricks.
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville
Kevin O’Donnell, 26, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Former JCPS teacher, coach federally sentenced for trying to have sex with teen

Latest News

Here's a look at what's going on in your area in this neighborhood news check.
WAVE Neighborhood News Check 11.16.23
Speed Art Museum announced its 2024 exhibitions.
Speed Art Museum announces 2024 exhibitions
One year ago, 18-year old Haley Hines was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on New Cut...
18-year old killed by suspected drunk driver honored by family
Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, attendees can enjoy an ice skating rink, 20 market shops and...
Fête de Noël returns on Black Friday