Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive fire is still burning in La Grange.

The city’s Probation & Parole Office on Commerce Drive is a complete loss.

The La Grange Fire Department was called out there around midnight.

No one was inside the building when firefighters got there and officials said no one was hurt.

The dry conditions out have made things worse. Oldham County is currently under a burn ban because of drought conditions.

The cause of the fire is being investigated as a crime.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
The pipe bomb was found in these bricks.
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
Kevin O’Donnell, 26, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Former JCPS teacher, coach federally sentenced for trying to have sex with teen
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville

Latest News

Speed Art Museum announced its 2024 exhibitions.
Speed Art Museum announces 2024 exhibitions
A local Subway owner has been the victim of a string of thefts, but each time no money was taken.
Downtown Subway location sees series of break-ins
One year ago, 18-year old Haley Hines was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on New Cut...
18-year old killed by suspected drunk driver honored by family
Tre White had a 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for a double-double in UofL's win over...
Cards roll to 20-point win over Coppin State