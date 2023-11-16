La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive fire is still burning in La Grange.

The city’s Probation & Parole Office on Commerce Drive is a complete loss.

The La Grange Fire Department was called out there around midnight.

No one was inside the building when firefighters got there and officials said no one was hurt.

The dry conditions out have made things worse. Oldham County is currently under a burn ban because of drought conditions.

The cause of the fire is being investigated as a crime.

