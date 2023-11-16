LMPD: Man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder turns himself in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the man they believe killed a woman in the Okolona neighborhood back in November has turned himself in.

Rashawn Betts, 38, is facing charges of murder, burglary, assault and wanton endangerment.

On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Jefferson Greene apartments in the 5000 block of Greenbridge Way around 7:15 p.m. on what was believed to be a domestic incident.

A woman is dead after what police believe to be a domestic incident Wednesday evening (WAVE)

An arrest citation said Betts broke into the home by firing at the door several times to break the lock. At least three people were inside the apartment when he broke in.

Once he got inside the apartment, the citation said Betts used the handgun to hit one of the victims in the face. Two of the victims were able to get out of the apartment and went to get help.

Betts went into the kitchen, grabbed two kitchen knives, and stabbed 44-year-old Amy Skelton multiple times. Police said he also hit her with the firearm.

Betts and Skelton were previously involved in a relationship, the citation said. He fled the scene before the police arrived.

Skelton was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

