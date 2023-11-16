Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer who shot armed suspect identified

Officer O’Sha Rogers
Officer O’Sha Rogers(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The name of the Louisville Metro police officer who shot and wounded a man armed with an assault pistol has been released.

Louisville Metro police have identified him as Officer O’Sha Rogers, a member of LMPD’s Fourth Division.

Rogers was hired as a police recruit on February 20 and graduated from the LMPD Academy on August 25.

The department says Rogers has no complaints or disciplinary history in his record.

Rogers was one of several officers who were led on a chase by Jaron Bobbitt in the Wyandotte neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 after officers responded 911 calls about a woman calling out for herp.

Bobbitt, 38, of Louisville, was carrying an AR-style pistol and would not obey commands to put it down. He was shot by Rogers after pointing the weapon toward officers.

After being treated for his wound, Bobbitt was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections where he is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

