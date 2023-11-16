Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD says man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder is ‘armed and dangerous’

Rashawn Betts
Rashawn Betts(LMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have released photos of the man they believe killed a woman in the Okolona neighborhood back in November.

On Nov. 8, officers responded to the Jefferson Greene apartments in the 5000 block of Greenbridge Way around 7:15 p.m. on what was believed to be a domestic incident.

A woman is dead after what police believe to be a domestic incident Wednesday evening
A woman is dead after what police believe to be a domestic incident Wednesday evening(WAVE)

Amy Skelton, 44, of Louisville was found dead inside the apartment with multiple injuries. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

During their investigation, detectives found the alleged suspect, Rashawn Betts, brutally assaulted, and stabbed Skelton multiple times.

He is wanted in connection to her murder. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone sees Betts, do not approach him.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts, please contact the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

