Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mistrial declared in Brett Hankison federal civil rights case

U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings declared a mistrial after a jury deadlocked over whether to acquit or convict Brett Hankison.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings declared a mistrial after a jury deadlocked over whether to acquit or convict former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison.

Hankison was tried for violating the Constitutional rights of Breonna Taylor, her boyfriend, and three neighbors in the adjoining apartment on March 13, 2020, during a raid at Taylor’s apartment when he fired through two covered windows.

His bullets shattered furniture and wall hangings and punched through the drywall into the neighboring apartment, but did not injure anyone. He was shooting at what he testified was a figure holding an AR-15 rifle illuminated by muzzle flashes.

His shots followed officers returning fire at Kenneth Walker, who fired a single shot at police when an officer burst open the front door to serve a search warrant. His single shot struck Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg.

Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove returned fire. Cosgrove’s shots killed Breonna Taylor.

The government described Hankison’s actions as extreme and brought in other police officers to testify against Hankison’s actions.

The defense said Hankinson was reacting as any normal police officer would, trying to save his fellow officers.

“Of course, the family is disappointed,” Lonita Baker, a spokesperson for Breonna Taylor’s family said. “This is not the outcome they wanted, but we are here for the long game. Just as the prosecutors plan to retry Brett Hankison, we intend to be here when that retrial takes place.”

A December hearing has been set to determine whether the federal government will attempt to retry the case.

The government has two other cases pending against former officers Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany.

A third case against Kelly Hannah Goodlett awaits sentencing after she accepted a plea deal with the government in exchange for testifying.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
The pipe bomb was found in these bricks.
Report: Bomb found at Kentucky residence
Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville
Kevin O’Donnell, 26, formerly worked as a teacher at Meyzeek Middle School and served as...
Former JCPS teacher, coach federally sentenced for trying to have sex with teen

Latest News

In 2021, the most stolen guns have been reported in southeast Jefferson County, according to...
Troubleshooters: From autonomy to a new act, leaders propose ideas to curb gun violence
A witness to an armed robbery breaks down what happened before they were able to help police...
Serial armed robbery suspects arrested after a brief chase
Troubleshooters: Leader of embattled juvenile detention centers retires
Workers at the Baxter Avenue Starbucks were on strike Thursday as part of a nationwide "Red Cup...
Starbucks workers strike as part of ‘Red Cup Rebellion’
The workers chose to strike on the coffee chain’s “Red Cup Day”, one of its busiest days of the...
Starbucks workers strike as part of ‘Red Cup Rebellion’