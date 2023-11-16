Contact Troubleshooters
Operation Lifesaver teaches rail safety

In the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAVE Photojournalist Michael Williams tagged along with Operation Lifesaver, a non-profit organization and educator in rail safety, and showed just how close calls happen all too often.

The Federal Railroad Administration Statistics said there were about 2,200 highway-rail grade crossing collisions that happened in 2022. 41 of those happened in Kentucky.

