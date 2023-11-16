Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Blog 11/16

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Light rain showers move in on Friday with about .25″ to a few spots up to .50″. That should ease some of the burn bans in place.

Dry and chilly weekend ahead.

Active weather next week with a strong low pressure bringing rain/wind and perhaps thunder to the area.

This will drive down much colder air just in time for Thanksgiving.

More on that setup and the latest Snow Board...in today’s video!

