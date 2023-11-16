Contact Troubleshooters
Speed Art Museum announces 2024 exhibitions

Speed Art Museum reopens with Andy Warhol exhibit
Speed Art Museum announced its 2024 exhibitions.(tcw-wave)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking to explore the arts in Louisville, the Speed Art Museum unveiled its 2024 exhibitions.

Coming in February, the museum will see its first South Asian Art Exhibition. It’s titled “India” and features South Asian paintings from the San Diego Museum of Art.

“Beautiful, delicate paintings that give us deep insight into the life of royalty in India,” Speed Art Museum Director Raphaela Platow said.

The exhibit opens in February 2024 and runs until May.

