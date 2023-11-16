UPS opens state-of-the-art warehouse facility in Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday, UPS celebrated the opening of its newest and most advanced distribution facility.

Located in Shepherdsville, it’s called UPS Velocity and it’s a $79 million, state-of-the-art warehouse with automation, multilingual technology and AI to streamline fulfillment operations.

It’s also creating 500 jobs in Bullitt County and the surrounding area.

Leaders are saying it’s the blueprint for future e-commerce facilities as it’ll improve the experience not only for UPS customers, but also for its employees.

“In the last hiring of about 100 people, we have about 80% of those individuals speak only Spanish,” UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Global Logistics and Distributions President Steven Gundlach said. “Through our intuitive platforms and the things that we’re doing today, they can all be able to interact with our co-bots and do it within hours. That is very unique, very different than most of these employees that come to us and the agencies that bring the employees on a temporary basis also share the positive connection with this technology.”

Kate Gutmann, UPS president of International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions said the facility can process “over 350,000 units per day” which would make it one of the most efficient package sorting facilities in the world.

UPS Velocity will be able to service 68% of the entire US population with two-day ground commitment.

