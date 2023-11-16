Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPS opens state-of-the-art warehouse facility in Shepherdsville

Wednesday, UPS celebrated the opening of its newest and most advanced distribution facility.
Wednesday, UPS celebrated the opening of its newest and most advanced distribution facility.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday, UPS celebrated the opening of its newest and most advanced distribution facility.

Located in Shepherdsville, it’s called UPS Velocity and it’s a $79 million, state-of-the-art warehouse with automation, multilingual technology and AI to streamline fulfillment operations.

It’s also creating 500 jobs in Bullitt County and the surrounding area.

Leaders are saying it’s the blueprint for future e-commerce facilities as it’ll improve the experience not only for UPS customers, but also for its employees.

“In the last hiring of about 100 people, we have about 80% of those individuals speak only Spanish,” UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Global Logistics and Distributions President Steven Gundlach said. “Through our intuitive platforms and the things that we’re doing today, they can all be able to interact with our co-bots and do it within hours. That is very unique, very different than most of these employees that come to us and the agencies that bring the employees on a temporary basis also share the positive connection with this technology.”

Kate Gutmann, UPS president of International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions said the facility can process “over 350,000 units per day” which would make it one of the most efficient package sorting facilities in the world.

UPS Velocity will be able to service 68% of the entire US population with two-day ground commitment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffanie Lucas, 32.
Bullitt County mother charged with murder of 2 sons says ‘it was an accident’
(Left) William Walker (Right) Aubrey Walker
Men accused of stealing more than $300k from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts
AR-style pistol
Police encounter powerful pistol on the streets of Louisville
Terry Moorman
LMPD: Man accused of pointing gun at woman giving stepdaughter driving lesson in school parking lot
26-year-old identified as Shively homicide victim

Latest News

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 24, attendees can enjoy an ice skating rink, 20 market shops and...
Fête de Noël returns on Black Friday
Operation Lifesaver teaches rail safety
LMPD cruisers
Repeat offenders with guns become a focus for city leaders
Starting Wednesday, each bus compound will have a Climate and Culture staff member to handle...
JCPS’ new position supports bus drivers with student referrals