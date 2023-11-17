Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Blessings in a Backpack comes to Engelhard Elementary

Blessings in a Backpack made a special delivery Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School....
Blessings in a Backpack made a special delivery Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School. They focused on Engelhard because it has the highest population of homeless children.(WAVE)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the approach of the holidays, and holiday breaks at local schools, some students start to feel anxious about not knowing where their meals will come from with the loss of the school lunch.

That’s why Blessings in a Backpack made a special delivery Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School. They focused on Engelhard because it has the highest population of homeless children.

Brittany Bland, a teacher at Engelhard said the food will go a long way and the backpacks will help out students throughout the school.

“It’s a vital week for our students to take home that extra food, and they showed up with backpacks today,” she said. “Which is a bonus because some of our students don’t have access to a backpack, or have left a backpack at a sitter’s home. So having that access to just a backpack alone is going to be a gamechanger for them this week.”

The school estimates that around 300 students were able to take home food from Friday’s event.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Rashawn Betts
LMPD says man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder is ‘armed and dangerous’
La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire
Former Madison, Ind. mayor Tim Armstrong was arrested Thursday afternoon on seven charges,...
Former Madison mayor arrested on child seduction charges

Latest News

Sgt. Tom Petschke
Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff in honor of Ballardsville firefighter
The Kentucky Derby Museum.
Kentucky Derby Museum launches kid-friendly experience to learn about horse racing
A Sand Mandala being created by Tibetan Monks at the 27th Festival of Faiths
27th Festival of Faiths features creation of intricate Sand Mandala
Academy Sports and Outdoors donates $2,000 to 'Bikes or Bust'
Academy Sports and Outdoors donates $2,000 to ‘Bikes or Bust’