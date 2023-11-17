Breeze offers new nonstop service from Louisville to Fort Myers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For anyone wanting to spend some time in warmer weather this winter, a new nonstop service began at the Muhammad Ali International Airport on Thursday.

Breeze Airways now offers a direct flight from Louisville to Fort Myers, Fla., but that isn’t the only nonstop flight the airline offers out of SDF.

Travelers can also take Breeze Airways directly from Louisville to Charleston, S.C., New Orleans, La., San Francisco, Calif., and Tampa Bay, Fla.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.