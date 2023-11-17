Contact Troubleshooters
Breeze offers new nonstop service from Louisville to Fort Myers

Breeze Airways is offering nonstop flights from Louisville to Fort Myers, Fla.
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For anyone wanting to spend some time in warmer weather this winter, a new nonstop service began at the Muhammad Ali International Airport on Thursday.

Breeze Airways now offers a direct flight from Louisville to Fort Myers, Fla., but that isn’t the only nonstop flight the airline offers out of SDF.

Travelers can also take Breeze Airways directly from Louisville to Charleston, S.C., New Orleans, La., San Francisco, Calif., and Tampa Bay, Fla.

