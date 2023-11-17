Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official...
The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.(Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY CO. , Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said they believe they found the body of Chloe Darnel, 4.

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.

In a Facebook post, deputies said initial reports indicate that the child may have been missing since September.

Police arrested Brittany Slaughter, 24, and Adam Hayes, 34, both of Williamsburg, were arrested in connection with Darnel’s disappearance.

Both Slaughter and Hayes were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Rashawn Betts
LMPD says man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder is ‘armed and dangerous’
La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire
Former Madison, Ind. mayor Tim Armstrong was arrested Thursday afternoon on seven charges,...
Former Madison mayor arrested on child seduction charges

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/17
Passing showers today which we need! Dry weekend is on tap but next week still looks active.
SnowTALK! Blog 11/17
Pilots have to monitor more than rain and snow before takeoff.
How weather impacts air travel
***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
FORECAST: Soggy, cool end to the workweek