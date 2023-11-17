Child’s body found in Whitley Co., two arrested

WHITLEY CO. , Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department said they believe they found the body of Chloe Darnel, 4.

The child’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and official identification.

In a Facebook post, deputies said initial reports indicate that the child may have been missing since September.

Police arrested Brittany Slaughter, 24, and Adam Hayes, 34, both of Williamsburg, were arrested in connection with Darnel’s disappearance.

Both Slaughter and Hayes were charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

