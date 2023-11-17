Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Dosker Manor hosts Thanksgiving grocery giveaway

Dosker Manor hosts Thanksgiving grocery giveaway
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of Louisville residents were able to receive some much-needed food ahead of Thanksgiving on Friday.

At a time when food banks are in such limited supply, 150 residents of Dosker Manor were able to take part in a “Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway”.

Residents were able to walk away stocked up with green beans, fresh eggs, Costco chickens, and more. Personal Care items were also provided for residents in need.

Those with the Mayor’s office said events like these are just a small part of the larger picture when it comes to improving quality of life.

“It’s not just about Metro Government,” Chief of Staff David Kaplan said. “We need members of the community to come out and volunteer. And we also know there are needs in our public housing, including Dosker Manor. This is a small step, but it reflects our commitment to improve the quality of life at all of our public housing properties, especially Dosker Manor.”

Kaplan says Friday wasn’t just a chance to provide for the community, but to get to know those who live throughout the area.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Rashawn Betts
LMPD says man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder is ‘armed and dangerous’
La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire
Former Madison, Ind. mayor Tim Armstrong was arrested Thursday afternoon on seven charges,...
Former Madison mayor arrested on child seduction charges

Latest News

The 60-room Myriad Hotel in the Highlands was among two boutique Louisville hotels also...
Louisville joins Paris and Bangkok on prestigious tourism list
Blessings in a Backpack made a special delivery Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School....
Blessings in a Backpack comes to Engelhard Elementary
Sgt. Tom Petschke
Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff in honor of Ballardsville firefighter
FORECAST: Rain ends quickly this evening