Dosker Manor hosts Thanksgiving grocery giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of Louisville residents were able to receive some much-needed food ahead of Thanksgiving on Friday.

At a time when food banks are in such limited supply, 150 residents of Dosker Manor were able to take part in a “Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway”.

Residents were able to walk away stocked up with green beans, fresh eggs, Costco chickens, and more. Personal Care items were also provided for residents in need.

Those with the Mayor’s office said events like these are just a small part of the larger picture when it comes to improving quality of life.

“It’s not just about Metro Government,” Chief of Staff David Kaplan said. “We need members of the community to come out and volunteer. And we also know there are needs in our public housing, including Dosker Manor. This is a small step, but it reflects our commitment to improve the quality of life at all of our public housing properties, especially Dosker Manor.”

Kaplan says Friday wasn’t just a chance to provide for the community, but to get to know those who live throughout the area.

