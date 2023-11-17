Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Food banks pushed to brink as they see ‘worst rate of hunger’ in years

FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen...
FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.(Maryland GovPics | Maryland GovPics / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As millions prepare for Thanksgiving feasts next week, food banks across the country say they’re getting pushed to the brink.

According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.

They say the level of need is so great, that it’s similar to past recessions as they try to serve more people with fewer resources.

More families are turning to food banks since pandemic-era aid ended earlier this year.

Inflation has squeezed the budgets of lower-income Americans. It’s also tightened the budgets of food banks, causing some to buy less food and scale back on services.

Peanut butter and jelly, tuna, macaroni and cheese, and non-refrigerated milk are among their top needs.

Food banks say you can help by donating money or non-perishable foods to local or neighborhood organizations, which usually have smaller budgets and fewer resources to begin with.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Rashawn Betts
LMPD says man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder is ‘armed and dangerous’
La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire
Former Madison, Ind. mayor Tim Armstrong was arrested Thursday afternoon on seven charges,...
Former Madison mayor arrested on child seduction charges

Latest News

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
Formula One off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Reports: NFL investigation underway for why quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury was not listed pre-game
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/17
Passing showers today which we need! Dry weekend is on tap but next week still looks active.
SnowTALK! Blog 11/17