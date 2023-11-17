FORECAST: Here comes the cooler air!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Waking up to 30s the next couple mornings

Quiet weekend with plenty of sunshine

Active weather early Thanksgiving week, quieter by the holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the cold front now out of the region, we’re focused on the decrease in cloud cover that we’ll see overnight.

Low clouds will be slow to clear initially, but they’ll be gone early Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most tonight. Saturday is a good-looking day, but it’ll be cool. Highs will only reach into the 50s despite plentiful sunshine and light winds.

Saturday night looks clear and cold. Lows tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Sunday morning.

It will stay cool on Sunday, with lots of sunshine for much of the daytime. It will be toward sunset that high clouds will start to stream in from the west.

Active weather is in store for WAVE Country early next week with a strong low pressure moving through the region.

Rain will increase Monday into Tuesday with locally heavy rainfall certainly possible along with some gusty winds.

Colder weather does move in afterwards but it does look to ease toward Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another system with needed precipitation may arrive next weekend as well.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.