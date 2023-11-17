Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Here comes the cooler air!

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Waking up to 30s the next couple mornings
  • Quiet weekend with plenty of sunshine
  • Active weather early Thanksgiving week, quieter by the holiday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the cold front now out of the region, we’re focused on the decrease in cloud cover that we’ll see overnight.

Low clouds will be slow to clear initially, but they’ll be gone early Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most tonight. Saturday is a good-looking day, but it’ll be cool. Highs will only reach into the 50s despite plentiful sunshine and light winds.

Saturday night looks clear and cold. Lows tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Sunday morning.

It will stay cool on Sunday, with lots of sunshine for much of the daytime. It will be toward sunset that high clouds will start to stream in from the west.

Active weather is in store for WAVE Country early next week with a strong low pressure moving through the region.

Rain will increase Monday into Tuesday with locally heavy rainfall certainly possible along with some gusty winds.

Colder weather does move in afterwards but it does look to ease toward Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Another system with needed precipitation may arrive next weekend as well.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

Most Read

(Left) Frederick Lewis IV (Right) Cristopher T. Johnson
Indiana State Police arrested 2 men following early morning pursuit, manhunt
A Pittsburgh mother is ringing the alarm after her son's hair was cut in school.
‘It’s a big deal’: Mother says her son’s hair was cut by a barber at school without her permission
Rashawn Betts
LMPD says man wanted in connection to Louisville woman’s murder is ‘armed and dangerous’
La Grange Probation & Parole Office destroyed in fire
Former Madison, Ind. mayor Tim Armstrong was arrested Thursday afternoon on seven charges,...
Former Madison mayor arrested on child seduction charges

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Friday, Nov. 17, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/17
Pilots have to monitor more than rain and snow before takeoff.
How weather impacts air travel
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Blog 11/16