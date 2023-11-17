Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain ends quickly this evening

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Pleasant weekend with lots of sunshine
  • Rain is likely early next week
  • Thanksgiving looks dry but cool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers end early this evening with a fairly rapid clearing trend, especially along/west of I-65.

It will be a colder night with lows into the upper 30s to a few lower 40s.

Saturday looks beautiful but it will be a cool day with a north wind at play. Highs generally in the 50s. Saturday night looks clear and cold.

Lows tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Sunday morning. It will stay cool on Sunday, with lots of sunshine for much of the daytime.

It will be toward sunset that high clouds will start to stream in from the west.

Active weather is in store for WAVE Country early next week with a strong low pressure moving through the region.

Rain will increase Monday into Tuesday with locally heavy rainfall certainly possible along with some gusty winds.

Colder weather does move in afterwards but it does look to ease toward Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Another system may arrive next weekend as well.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

