FORECAST: Rainy at times this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rounds of rain today; drying out this evening

Chilly weekend; highs in the 50s

Active weather Thanksgiving week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy at times with a round of showers (some thunder) heading east into the early afternoon. A few peeks of sun are possible before isolated downpours/thunderstorms pop along the front as it passes through just after sunset. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Saturday looks beautiful but it will be a cool day with a north wind at play. Highs generally in the 50s. Saturday night looks clear and cold. Lows tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Sunday morning.

We’ll warm into the mid to upper 50s for highs on Sunday, keeping sunshine in the forecast. A strong low pressure arrives Monday into Tuesday with wind, rain and perhaps some thunder. This system will pull in cold air on Wednesday, setting the stage for a chilly Thanksgiving!

