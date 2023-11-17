Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rainy at times this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rounds of rain today; drying out this evening
  • Chilly weekend; highs in the 50s
  • Active weather Thanksgiving week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy at times with a round of showers (some thunder) heading east into the early afternoon. A few peeks of sun are possible before isolated downpours/thunderstorms pop along the front as it passes through just after sunset. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Saturday looks beautiful but it will be a cool day with a north wind at play. Highs generally in the 50s. Saturday night looks clear and cold. Lows tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Sunday morning.

We’ll warm into the mid to upper 50s for highs on Sunday, keeping sunshine in the forecast. A strong low pressure arrives Monday into Tuesday with wind, rain and perhaps some thunder. This system will pull in cold air on Wednesday, setting the stage for a chilly Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

