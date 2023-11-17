Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Soggy, cool end to the workweek

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rounds of rain today; drying out this evening
  • Chilly weekend; highs in the 50s
  • Active weather Thanksgiving week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of rain push through the region today, becoming more scattered as the afternoon wears on. The last band of showers passes through around dinnertime with the cold front. Expect rainfall totals between 0.25″ and 0.50″ in most locations. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 50s. Saturday night looks clear and cold. Lows tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Sunday morning.

We’ll warm into the mid to upper 50s for highs on Sunday, keeping sunshine in the forecast. A strong low pressure arrives Monday into Tuesday with wind, rain and perhaps some thunder. This system will pull in cold air on Wednesday, setting the stage for a cold Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

