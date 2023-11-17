FORECAST: Soggy, cool end to the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rounds of rain today; drying out this evening

Chilly weekend; highs in the 50s

Active weather Thanksgiving week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rounds of rain push through the region today, becoming more scattered as the afternoon wears on. The last band of showers passes through around dinnertime with the cold front. Expect rainfall totals between 0.25″ and 0.50″ in most locations. Clouds clear overnight as temperatures drop into the 30s.

Tomorrow will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 50s. Saturday night looks clear and cold. Lows tumble into the 20s and low 30s by Sunday morning.

We’ll warm into the mid to upper 50s for highs on Sunday, keeping sunshine in the forecast. A strong low pressure arrives Monday into Tuesday with wind, rain and perhaps some thunder. This system will pull in cold air on Wednesday, setting the stage for a cold Thanksgiving!

