Former Madison Mayor, school resource officer, faces several charges for sexual misconduct with a minor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Madison Mayor Tim Armstrong was arrested and accused of inappropriate communication with a teen student.

Arrest documents accuse Armstrong of having inappropriate communications with a juvenile male student between April and August of 2022.

That student told a school counselor that Armstrong asked him to send sexually explicit videos and images and asked him inappropriate questions on several different occasions.

Indiana State Police say they also found evidence that Armstrong had searched for sexually explicit materials on his school-issued cellphone while he was on duty.

Armstrong has been arrested and charged for attempted child seduction, child solicitation, official misconduct, vicarious sexual gratification, inappropriate communication and attempted promotion of child sexual trafficking.

It was a 15-month investigation that Indiana State Police says was imperative for them to take their time on.

“These investigations do take time, and there is lots of information we need to look into, especially when you’re looking into things like that,” said ISP’s Sgt Stephen Wheeles. “And so it does take time and we don’t want to jump the gun or jump to conclusions.”

As the sidewalks filled with tourists and locals alike in downtown Madison, it became increasingly difficult to find someone with an opinion as some weren’t familiar with the details of the case or others are too close to the story to go on camera.

That didn’t stop Karen Seasly.

“Well you know what the truth is, this whole thing with child sex exploitation is rampant today and I think it’s always been but it’s just they’re finally coming around to bring it out more,” she said.

Seasly believes the accusations against Armstrong are a part of a bigger issue that needs to be resolved.

“And when the curtain gets pulled back, people need to see the curtain get pulled back, because we need to take people of power off of their pedestals,” said Seasly.

Armstrong has served in several roles including mayor of Madison, a deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriffs office, a high school baseball coach and most recently a school resource officer.

But Sgt. Wheeles says his ties did not play a role in the length of the investigation.

“Our involvement is typical in these types of situations where we have someone that was tied in with local government,” Wheeles explained. “We want to make sure that we are transparent, and that there is no allegations that someone is being given special treatment because of their current or former positions.”

Sgt Wheeles asks for anyone who may have information on the case to contact ISP.

A case Seasly believes is only beginning.

“I have a feeling we’ve only touched the tip of the iceberg on this,” she shared.

Armstrong is set to be in court on Monday, Nov. 20 at 10:30am.

