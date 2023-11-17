Gov. Beshear orders flags half-staff in honor of Ballardsville firefighter

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Monday, Nov. 20 in memory of an Oldham County firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the order in honor of Sgt. Thomas Petschke Jr., who was a 10-year veteran as a volunteer firefighter with the Ballardsville Fire Department.

He died after suffering a medical emergency while fighting a wildfire on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Funeral services were held Thursday at the Crestwood campus of Southeast Christian Church. Petschke will be interred on Monday in Acacia Park, Buffalo, New York.

Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations, and government agencies to join in this tribute.

