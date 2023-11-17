Injured UVA player leaves hospital, headed to rehab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Perris Jones, the University of Virginia running back who was injured during the Nov. 9 game at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is now out of the University of Louisville hospital, but will stay in Louisville for rehab.

Jones was carted off the field after taking a hit from multiple Cardinals that knocked the ball loose. That play resulted in a touchdown for Jones’ team as his teammate Malik Washington recovered the fumble and sprinted into the end zone to give the Cavaliers the lead.

The celebration was short-lived, however, as Jones didn’t get up.

The sixth-year back was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he has remained. That is, until Friday when he left the hospital and now heads to Frazier Rehab, the UVA football team posted on social media.

Update on Perris Jones ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jaTPZdOrF1 — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) November 17, 2023

Jones will remain at Frazier Rehab for several weeks, the team said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.