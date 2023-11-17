Jefferson County Attorney to relocate main office and Criminal and Child Support Divisions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell announced Thursday that he will relocate two of his office’s three divisions by the end of the year to better serve the public and his employees.

The administrative office and Criminal Division will move from the Louis Brandeis Hall of Justice at 600 W. Jefferson Street to the newly renovated 500W at 500 W. Jefferson Street on Nov. 28.

The Child Support Division, currently on W. Muhammad Ali will close to the public on Dec. 22 and reopen at Watterson Tower on Bishop Lane on Jan. 2, 2024.

The Jefferson County Attorney’s Civil Division will stay at the First Trust Centre on S. Fifth St., which is half block from 500W.

“We could not pass up this once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our main office and Child Support Division into two vastly improved spaces,” O’Connell said. “This is a giant leap forward for our ability to serve the people of Jefferson County and for the benefit of our staff.”

