Lexington council approves resolution to give $1m to Keeneland, LSC

Both Keeneland and the Lexington Sporting Club are outside the growth boundary but supporters say these projects will create jobs.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Urban County Council approved incentives for Keeneland and the Lexington sporting club.

They read the second resolution Thursday night to give the organizations $1 million each.

The money comes from a city fund, which is supposed to help with public infrastructure projects inside the city’s growth boundary.

Both Keeneland and the Lexington Sporting Club are outside the growth boundary but supporters say these projects will create jobs.

