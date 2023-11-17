Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating after man hospitalized in shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Derek Brightwell
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call around 4:10 p.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of Fordhaven Road where they found a man who’d been shot in the leg.

When EMS arrived on the scene, the victim was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. He was alert and conscious and is expected to survive his injuries.

Police believe the shooting occurred at a different location and that the victim made his way to the Fordhaven Road address.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation and there are currently no known suspects. Anyone with information regarding the case can call our anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal

